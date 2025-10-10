Source: JC Olivera / Getty

It’s drama off-screen for The Real Housewives of Potomac star Dr. Wendy Osefo and her husband Eddie, who’ve both been hit with criminal fraud charges, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

The couple was booked Thursday night in Westminster, Maryland, with Wendy facing 16 charges, including seven felonies for allegedly providing false and misleading information in a fraud case involving more than $300. She’s also charged with a misdemeanor for allegedly making a false statement to an officer.

The case stems from an April 2024 burglary report the Osefos filed, claiming their bedroom had been ransacked while they were away on a trip to Jamaica. Police say the couple reported several luxury items stolen, including high-end handbags and jewelry. But investigators say things didn’t quite add up.

According to prosecutors, Wendy was later spotted on social media wearing a diamond ring she’d previously listed as stolen. Investigators also allege that several of the items reported missing had actually been returned to stores for full refunds before the supposed break-in.

Dr. Osefo, who joined RHOP in Season 5, is known for her impressive academic credentials; she’s a Johns Hopkins professor, political commentator, and contributor for MSNBC and The Hill. She holds degrees from Temple University, Johns Hopkins, and Rutgers, where she earned her Ph.D.

Just days before the news broke, Wendy was seen attending CultureCon in Brooklyn, looking unbothered and polished as ever.

This latest headline follows legal trouble for another Potomac star, Karen Huger, who was recently released after serving six months of a one-year sentence for back-to-back DUI convictions.

“RHOP” Star Dr. Wendy Osefo and Husband Eddie Hit With Fraud Charges was originally published on 92q.com