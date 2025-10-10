Listen Live
Investigators Probe Fatal Police Shooting After Dundalk Barricade

State Investigators Reviewing Fatal Police Shooting After Dundalk Barricade

Published on October 10, 2025

Police Siren
Maryland authorities are investigating after Baltimore County Police fatally shot a man during a tense, hours-long barricade situation in Dundalk on Wednesday night.

The Maryland Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division (IID) confirmed Thursday that it is reviewing the incident. The IID is responsible for investigating all police-involved deaths and life-threatening injuries across the state.

According to the agency, officers responded to several 911 calls reporting gunfire on Larkhall Road around 8:30 p.m. When they arrived, they saw a man standing at a second-floor window who appeared to be armed. Several officers fired their weapons, striking the man.

Police then called in a tactical team and surrounded the home, initiating a barricade that lasted roughly two hours. When officers entered the residence, they found the man dead on the first floor from apparent gunshot wounds. Two firearms were recovered near the window where police had first seen him. No officers were hurt in the incident.

Neighbors told CBS Baltimore they heard gunshots and an argument before police arrived, followed by more shots once officers were on scene. Residents were urged to shelter in place as heavily armed police and armored vehicles lined Larkhall Road.

In a statement Thursday, Baltimore County Police said six officers discharged their firearms in response to “actions of the armed subject.” All six officers were wearing body cameras and have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues.

The IID, which gained the authority to prosecute police-involved deaths in 2023, has handled more than 70 such cases since its creation in 2021.

The Dundalk incident came just a day after another prolonged police standoff in Baltimore County, a double stabbing and barricade in Pikesville that left two people hospitalized.

