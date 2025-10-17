Listen Live
News

Rumors Swirl That Eminem Is Dating His Stylist, Katrina Malota

Michigan Love Story: Rumors Swirl That Eminem Is Dating His Stylist, Katrina Malota

Eminem apparently may not have to look too far for love.

Published on October 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Michigan Central Station Opening Celebration
Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Eminem apparently may not have to look too far for love.

Rumors have been circulating that the real Slim Shady has been boo’d up with his stylist, Katrina Malota. According to Page Six, the two have been together on the low. Em & Katrina have been working together for years. What makes the love story even more dope is that both of them are from Michigan.

Malota has worked with some notable names, including Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, and Robin Thicke, among others, in the past. It’s safe to say, she’s booked and busy.

Related Stories

Now, for Mr.Marshall Mathers, this is not the first time Cupid paid him a visit. In 1999, Em & his ex-wife, Kim Scott, got married. It was a teenage love story. After 6 years, the two lovebirds divorced. A few years later (2006), they rekindled their love, but it was short-lived and ended up in another divorce only a few months after reuniting.

Besides the Detroit MC’s love story, his daughter Aliana just had her gender reveal and is expecting a baby girl. Last year, his youngest daughter, Hailie, let her father know that he was about to become a grandfather in the most adorable way. The look on Eminem’s face was priceless.

Since then, he has also dropped some baby merch to stay on brand in his current life.


Michigan Love Story: Rumors Swirl That Eminem Is Dating His Stylist, Katrina Malota  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
iOne Local | Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch | 2025-09-23
Contests

Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch

Baltimore City Hall
266 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

Podcasts

How Kindness Grew Yvette Nicole Brown’s Acting Career | Small Doses Podcast

White House with ominous clouds
304 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

The Buzz
News

Offset Keeps it Real About His Actions in Relationship with Cardi B

Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Red Carpet Reunion Has Fans Talking

Entertainment

Remy Ma Is Launching a Free Streaming Service Centered on Hip-Hop

The Buzz
News

Chicago Mayor’s New Order – Declares Ice Free Zones Across the City

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close