Idris Elba Must Stop A New Bomb Threat In Season 2 of 'Hijack'

Idris Elba Has To Derail Disaster In Teaser For Season 2 of Apple TV’s ‘Hijack”

The eight-episode second season will premiere globally on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, with the first two episodes kicking things off.

Published on October 22, 2025

Apple TV / Hijack

The first season of Apple TV’s high-octane action thriller Hijack, starring SAG Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Idris Elba, left viewers on the edge of their seats and wondering how a second season would unfold. A new teaser released by the streamer reveals what we can expect.

For season 2 of Hijack, Idris Elba’s Sam Nelson will be grounded, as he hops on a Berlin underground train to thwart a pending calamity in the form of a bomb strapped to the bottom of the locomotive and save the straphangers onboard that have been taken hostage.

We also learned when we can expect season 2 of the Elba-executive-produced show, created by George Kay (Lupin, Criminal) and Jim Field Smith (Criminal, Litvinenko). The eight-episode second season will premiere globally on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, with the first two episodes kicking things off.

Viewers can expect new episodes weekly through February 25, 2026.

Returing alongside Elba, who was nominated for an Emmy for his stellar performance in the series will be Christine Adams, Max Beesley and Archie Panjabi, and welcomes Christian Näthe (Ballon, Soloalbum, Schule), Clare-Hope Ashitey (Seven Seconds, Top Boy, Doctor Foster), Lisa Vicari (Django, Dark), Toby Jones (Mr Bates vs The Post Office, Detectorists, Empire of Light), Karima McAdams (Dune: Prophecy, Deep State, Soulmates) and Christiane Paul (Counterpart, FBI: International, Parlement). 

We can’t wait to jump back into Hijack. You peep the teaser below.

Idris Elba Has To Derail Disaster In Teaser For Season 2 of Apple TV’s ‘Hijack”  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

