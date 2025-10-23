Listen Live
News

Texas Corrections Officer Busted For Smuggling Chicken Wings to Inmate

Published on October 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Prison Chicken
Source: General / Radio One

In a story that sounds more like a late-night comedy sketch than a police report, a Travis County corrections officer has been fired and charged after allegedly trading fried chicken wings for cash inside the jail.

Authorities say 25-year-old Amos Nyanway was caught providing the tasty contraband to an inmate in exchange for money — a deal that apparently wasn’t worth the mess it made. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said the discovery came while investigators were actually looking into a different matter on August 21.

And yes.. it really was chicken wings.

Nyanway was placed on administrative duty during the investigation and officially fired on October 14. He had worked for the sheriff’s office since June 2023, but his career in corrections has now gone up in smoke (and maybe hot sauce).

Sheriff Sally Hernandez didn’t mince words, calling the act “a foolish decision” and emphasizing that contraband of any kind won’t fly, even if it’s lemon pepper.

As of October 14, Nyanway is now sitting in the same Travis County Jail he once helped guard. Introducing contraband into a correctional facility is a Class B misdemeanor, punishable by up to six months in jail and a $2,000 fine.

Looks like the officer’s wing delivery days are officially over easy.

Texas Corrections Officer Busted For Smuggling Chicken Wings to Inmate  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
White House with ominous clouds
304 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Baltimore City Hall
266 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

24 Items
Local

Here Are Baltimore’s Best Neighborhoods To Raise A Family In 2025

Podcasts

How Kindness Grew Yvette Nicole Brown’s Acting Career | Small Doses Podcast

The Buzz
News & Gossip

California Reparations Estimated At Over 200K; Navy Lowers Its Admission Scores; & Ice Cube Still Fighting For Control Of Friday Movies.

iOne Local | Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch | 2025-09-23
Contests

Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch

The Buzz
News

Offset Keeps it Real About His Actions in Relationship with Cardi B

Entertainment

Deion Sanders Says He’s “Hurting Like Crazy” and Fears More Blood Clots

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close