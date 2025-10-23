Listen Live
News

Kevin Gates' Ex-Wife Demands $70K Per Month In Additional Support

Kevin Gates’ Ex-Wife Demands He Coughs Up $70K Per Month In Spousal And Child Support

Kevin Gates always says, "I don't get tired", but after seeing how much money his ex-wife wants, he just might be exhausted.

Published on October 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Warner Music Pre-Grammy Party - Inside
Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

Kevin Gates always says, “I don’t get tired”, but after seeing how much money his ex-wife wants, he just might be exhausted.

Dreka and Kevin were married for 9 years when, in July 2025, they decided to part ways. Since then, they have both been spotted out with new people, looking to have a smooth breakup. Fast forward a year later, and Dreka is seeking $ 70,000 per month in spousal and child support. Stating that the Louisiana rapper started to “dismantle the financial foundation of their family.”

Additionally, it is alleged that Kevin stopped assisting with payments for property taxes and their children’s private school tuition. Kevin’s ex-wife requested from the courts for him to pay $27K per month in child support and $46K per month in spousal support. That is not cheap…

Now, in Kevin’s eyes, he felt like he shouldn’t have to pay anything due to they were never legally married.

Back in September, Dreka was linked to rapper Offset, where dating rumors sparked when he posted a picture of her on his IG story. Kevin was also linked to a celebrity post-breakup. His short-lived relationship with Brittney Renner was all over the blogs. During that time, Renner found herself connecting with a new faith-based system and converted to Islam.

During that time together, the two were spotted all up under each other before eventually breaking up months later.

Kevin Gates’ Ex-Wife Demands He Coughs Up $70K Per Month In Spousal And Child Support  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
White House with ominous clouds
304 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Baltimore City Hall
266 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

24 Items
Local

Here Are Baltimore’s Best Neighborhoods To Raise A Family In 2025

Podcasts

How Kindness Grew Yvette Nicole Brown’s Acting Career | Small Doses Podcast

The Buzz
News & Gossip

California Reparations Estimated At Over 200K; Navy Lowers Its Admission Scores; & Ice Cube Still Fighting For Control Of Friday Movies.

iOne Local | Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch | 2025-09-23
Contests

Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch

The Buzz
News

Offset Keeps it Real About His Actions in Relationship with Cardi B

Entertainment

Deion Sanders Says He’s “Hurting Like Crazy” and Fears More Blood Clots

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close