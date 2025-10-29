New Option: Bad Bunny At Halftime, Sting Before The Big Game.

THE BUZZ!





So, with all the backlash over Bad Bunny headlining this year’s Super Bowl halftime show. Some folks might be happy to know there’s another option.



No there is no changes to the NFL’s big game halftime show. But there will be another performance for folks.



Sting will be hitting the stage with a special Super Bowl weekend concert! He’s performing two days before the big game, February 6th at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco. It’s part of the Super Bowl LX Studio 60 series. And it includes meet-and-greets and VIP access.



Tickets start at $750





Source: Yahoo