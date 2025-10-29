Listen Live
News

The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

New Option: Bad Bunny At Halftime, Sting Before The Big Game.

NFL announces Sting will headline Super Bowl-branded concert amid Bad Bunny controversy

Published on October 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

THE BUZZ!


So, with all the backlash over Bad Bunny headlining this year’s Super Bowl halftime show. Some folks might be happy to know there’s another option.


No there is no changes to the NFL’s big game halftime show. But there will be another performance for folks.


Sting will be hitting the stage with a special Super Bowl weekend concert! He’s performing two days before the big game, February 6th at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco. It’s part of the Super Bowl LX Studio 60 series. And it includes meet-and-greets and VIP access.


Tickets start at $750


Source: Yahoo

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Local

Baltimore Launches $4.68 Million Relief Plan To Support Residents Impacted by Government Shutdown

24 Items
Local

Here Are Baltimore’s Best Neighborhoods To Raise A Family In 2025

White House with ominous clouds
318 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Baltimore City Hall
274 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

Candles
73 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Schedule

Music

15 Items
Entertainment

15 B-Sides Showing D’Angelo At His Most Soulful

27 Items
Pop Culture

Celebs That Have Died From Pancreatic Cancer

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close