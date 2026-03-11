Mo’Nique Publicly Calls Out Whoopi Goldberg Again

THE BUZZ!



Mo’Nique Calls Out Whoopi Goldberg 8 Years After Their Clash on ‘The View’: ‘Have Your Feelings Changed?’



The tension between comedian Mo’Nique and actress Whoopi Goldberg is back in the headlines.



Mo’Nique recently posted an open letter addressing Goldberg and revisiting their public disagreement from a 2018 appearance on The View.

At the time, Goldberg criticized Mo’Nique for refusing to promote the 2009 Oscar-winning film Precious internationally without additional compensation.

Mo’Nique has long argued that she fulfilled her contractual obligations and should not have been pressured to do extra promotional work for free.

In her new message, the comedian questioned whether Goldberg’s views have changed now that conversations about fairness and respect in Hollywood have evolved.

She also referenced powerful industry figures like Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey, who were involved with the film and previously criticized her stance.

The post has creates a debate online about power dynamics in Hollywood and whether Mo’Nique was treated unfairly during the controversy.





Source: THEWRAP.COM