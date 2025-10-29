Listen Live
On The Loose – Real-life Planet of the Apes moment in Mississippi.

Lab monkeys that escaped captivity in Mississippi are not carrying diseases, university says

Published on October 29, 2025

Alright, so this one is wild. One because it involves wild monkeys on the loose. Ok, so the monkeys were actually research monkeys. But a truck carrying a load of these lab monkeys flipped over in Mississippi, and a few of ’em made a run for it.


Now originally the driver allegedly told police they were dangerous and posed a threat to humans. Also that they were aggressive, had hepatitis C, herpes and Covid. But it turns out Tulane University where the Monkeys were kept, said they were not. infectious.


Meantime,  unfortunately all the Monkeys were killed, except for one, which is still on the loose.


💙🫶🏾Source: the guardian / NBC

