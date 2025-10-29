Listen Live
News

The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

AI Mistakes Bag of Chips for Weapon. Students Detained

Chips Flagged As Gun By AI: Video Released Of School Search

Published on October 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Now this one’s crazy. At Kenwood High in Baltimore County, an artificial intelligence security system flagged what it thought was a gun… but it turned out to be a bag of chips.

Body cam video shows officers rushing in and ordering a group of students to the ground after the AI alert went off. The students followed directions — and once police saw the photo, it was clearly just a bag of chips, not a weapon.

The district says the system worked like it was supposed to — detect, alert, and let humans double-check. But a lot of folks say this shows how AI still isn’t perfect… especially when kids are involved.

Thankfully, everyone was safe. But imagine being surrounded by police just for eating Doritos

This AI has eyes like my great grandfather. Can we get it some glasses, please.

Source: patch.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Local

Baltimore Launches $4.68 Million Relief Plan To Support Residents Impacted by Government Shutdown

24 Items
Local

Here Are Baltimore’s Best Neighborhoods To Raise A Family In 2025

White House with ominous clouds
318 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Baltimore City Hall
274 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

Candles
73 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Schedule

Music

15 Items
Entertainment

15 B-Sides Showing D’Angelo At His Most Soulful

27 Items
Pop Culture

Celebs That Have Died From Pancreatic Cancer

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close