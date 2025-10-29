AI Mistakes Bag of Chips for Weapon. Students Detained

Now this one’s crazy. At Kenwood High in Baltimore County, an artificial intelligence security system flagged what it thought was a gun… but it turned out to be a bag of chips.

Body cam video shows officers rushing in and ordering a group of students to the ground after the AI alert went off. The students followed directions — and once police saw the photo, it was clearly just a bag of chips, not a weapon.

The district says the system worked like it was supposed to — detect, alert, and let humans double-check. But a lot of folks say this shows how AI still isn’t perfect… especially when kids are involved.

Thankfully, everyone was safe. But imagine being surrounded by police just for eating Doritos

This AI has eyes like my great grandfather. Can we get it some glasses, please.

Source: patch.com