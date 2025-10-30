Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty

A video circulating on social media has sparked outrage after appearing to show a Baltimore Police officer attempting to run over an individual. The Baltimore Police Department confirmed that it is investigating the incident and reviewing the officer’s body-worn camera footage, FOX Baltimore reports.

In a statement, Police Commissioner Richard Worley called the footage “disturbing” and “alarming,” adding that the officer involved has been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation. “This is not how we expect our officers to behave,” Worley said. “This incident does not reflect the values or standards of the Baltimore Police Department. Our department continues to work hard to rebuild trust and change the narrative of our city. We remain committed to holding officers accountable and rebuilding trust with our community.”

Mayor Brandon Scott also addressed the incident, describing the video as “deeply concerning.” He confirmed that the officer was immediately suspended and emphasized that the investigation will be “thorough” and follow all legal and procedural standards.

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates echoed those concerns, announcing that his office’s Public Trust and Police Integrity Unit has launched an independent investigation. “Our office is deeply concerned by the viral video,” Bates said. “Out of an abundance of caution, we will decline to call this officer as a witness in any active or future criminal prosecutions until the investigation is complete.”

Bates reaffirmed his office’s commitment to transparency and accountability, stating that his team will work to ensure integrity within the justice system and maintain the community’s confidence in law enforcement.

Baltimore Police Officer Suspended After Viral Video Shows Alleged Attempt to Hit Civilian was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com