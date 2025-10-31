Tubi and Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat Bet Big on Black Creators With New Movie Deal

Source: John Nacion / Getty

Say what you will about Tubi, but you can’t say that they aren’t trying to bring new and different content for free.

The Fox streaming service recently signed a deal with Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat for a slate of films.

“The films, rolling out across 2026, are part of the Tubi for Creators program, and feature the likes of Kinigra Deon, DC Young Fly, Chico Bean and Karlous Miller. It marks Tubi’s first exclusive creator-led slate deal,” Deadline reports.

Hartbeat media debut kicks off with Sundown, a supernatural thriller from digital creator Kinigra Deon. The film centers around a group of Black college friends who visit a Sundown town, whose myths are legendary and terrifyingly real.

Then there is 85 South: Dead End starring, you guessed it, DC Young Fly, Chico Bean, and Karlous Miller, the host of the popular 85 South podcast, in a satirical horror-comedy about a trip down South that doesn’t go as anyone expected.

Two more films are set to be announced at a later date.

“At Tubi, we’re building a space where emerging and established creators can bring bold, breakthrough ideas to life and reach new audiences on our platform,” said Rich Bloom, Tubi’s General Manager, Creator Programs & Executive Vice President, Business Development.

“This first slate of exclusive titles under Tubi for Creators is an exciting milestone, and partnering with Hartbeat ensures we’re working with top-tier talent and voices that truly reflect our diverse audience. We’re proud to create a pathway for creators to break into Hollywood while staying true to their authentic voice.”

“Hartbeat has always been about championing the creators who shape culture and move audiences,” Jeff Clanagan, President and Chief Distribution Officer at Hartbeat. “Through this partnership with Tubi, we’re excited to give talent like Kinigra Deon, DC Young Fly, Chico Bean, and Karlous Miller the space to bring their authentic voices — and their audiences — to a global streaming platform that celebrates creator-driven storytelling, delivering smart, funny, and fresh films that reflect the culture.”

Tubi and Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat Bet Big on Black Creators With New Movie Deal was originally published on cassiuslife.com