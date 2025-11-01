Listen Live
Homeland Security Agent Caught Lying About Shooting

Published on November 1, 2025

On October 17, 2025, 33-year-old Phillip M. Brown of Hyattsville, Maryland was pulled over for a traffic stop by a Homeland Security Investigations agent and several local police officers for an unknown reason. Let the officers tell it, Brown revved his SUV as if he were going to run over the HSI agent so the agent fired “defensive shots” at vehicle’s windshield. Fortunately, Brown was not injured but he was subsequently arrested and put in a cell for three days with charges of fleeing officers. As soon as he saw the judge, the case was dismissed due to lack of evidence. But here’s where the story gets shady. Brown’s lawyers say that there was absolutely no mention of the shooting in the police report that was filed about the arrest despite the fact that there are photos and video from the scene showing his bullet-riddled vehicle. A DHS spokesperson tried to pee on our heads and convince us that it’s rain by attempting to justify the shooting:

“This incident is not isolated and reflects a growing and dangerous trend of vehicles being used as weapons against DHS law enforcement,” the DHS spokesperson said in a statement. “Our officers are facing a 1000% increase in assaults against them including vehicle rammings, terrorist attacks, and even bounties for their murders. The violence must end.”

The only problem with that is, if this officer feared for his life so much that the needed to discharge his weapon, why wouldn’t he mention that in the police report? Why leave it out? It makes no sense and one of Brown’s lawyers, Bernadette Armand, described the nonsensical claim as “outrageous”.

