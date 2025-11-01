Diddy Welcomed At New Prison With Manual Labor

Diddy‘s victory in his preferred prison request isn’t as rosy as he may have expected. The music mogul desperately fought to serve his 50-month prison sentence in FCI Fort Dix after spending over a year incarcerated at the notorious MDC Brooklyn. However, new reports reveal he isn’t getting the royal treatment at the federal facility. Diddy’s life went downhill after his former partner, Cassie Ventura, filed a sexual assault and abuse lawsuit against him. More alleged victims came out, accusing him of similar crimes, leading to a highly publicized federal case.

According to sources, Diddy’s resumption at FCI Fort Dix began with new responsibilities. They revealed that those in charge of inmates in the federal prison had placed the rapper in the laundry room to wash and dry dirty clothes. Getting assigned manual labor must have reportedly come as a shock to Diddy, but federal prosecutors might celebrate his new responsibilities. During his criminal trial, prosecutors argued that Diddy was incapable of performing the smallest task independently. They claimed he couldn’t charge his phone or even grab a bottle of water without sending numerous assistants to carry out every little task. However, TMZ reported that FCI Fort Dix was a better option compared to Diddy’s first prison, as it is a low-security facility with reasonable accommodations.

The Bad Boy Records Founder Moved To FCI Fort Dix On October 30. Diddy had been locked up at MDC Brooklyn since his September 2024 arrest, but the time served there would be counted as part of his 50-month prison sentence. He was initially dragged to court for sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Following his sentencing, Diddy’s legal reps immediately filed a request for him to serve his sentence at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey. They stressed that the low security facility was perfect for him to “address drug abuse issues,” “maximize family visitation,” and his “rehabilitative efforts.”