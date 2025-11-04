Baton Rouge Rapper Young Bleed Dead At 51

Young Bleed, once a member of Master P’s No Limit Records collective, has died after suffering a medical event last week. There were premature reports of Young Bleed’s passing, but his son and recording artist Ty’Gee Ramon shared a post on social media confirming the loss of the Baton Rouge rapper.

Ty’Gee Ramon, who is Young Bleed’s eldest child, took to his Instagram page to not only honor his father movingly but also to clear up all the chatter surrounding his passing. According to Ramon, his father did suffer from high blood pressure but was not dealing with any notable health issues.

Throughout the video, Ramon showed impeccable poise in talking about his father. Ramon revealed that his father suffered a brain aneurysm after attending an afterparty connected to the recent Cash Money Records and No Limit Records VERZUZ celebration. Ramon also thanked all of those who had positive thoughts for the family and were rooting for a recovery.

Ramon, like his father, is a rapper signed to Bleed’s Trap Door Entertainment label.

Young Bleed started his career in the late 1990s and was eventually signed to Priority Records with the help of Master P’s No Limit Records machine. His debut album, My Balls and My Word, was released in 1998 and eventually went gold. Bleed’s last album, Signs N’ Wonders, was released on his Trap Door Entertainment imprint in 2020.

To the family, friends, and fans of Young Bleed, Hip-Hop Wired sends our deepest condolences.

Photo: Getty

