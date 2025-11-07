Listen Live
National

Wendy’s to Close Hundreds of Restaurants Amid Restructuring Efforts

Wendy’s has announced plans to close between 200 and 350 underperforming locations across the United States as part of a broader restructuring strategy.

Published on November 7, 2025

Business Signage In Brampton, Canada
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Wendy’s has announced plans to close between 200 and 350 underperforming locations across the United States as part of a broader restructuring strategy.

The closures, which represent a “mid single-digit percentage” of the chain’s approximately 6,000 U.S. restaurants, will begin in late 2025 and continue through 2026.

Interim CEO Ken Cook explained that the decision targets locations that fail to meet performance standards, with the goal of strengthening the brand and improving profitability.

“These actions will enable franchisees to reinvest in their remaining restaurants,” Cook stated.

The company also aims to boost sales at nearby locations by eliminating underperforming units.

This announcement follows a challenging year for Wendy’s, which reported a 4.7% decline in same-store sales in the U.S., lagging behind competitors like McDonald’s and Burger King.

Despite these challenges, Wendy’s saw strong international growth and positive reception for its new chicken tenders, dubbed “Tendys.”

While specific locations slated for closure have not been disclosed, the company emphasized that the closures are part of a long-term plan to revitalize the brand and enhance franchisee success.

Wendy’s to Close Hundreds of Restaurants Amid Restructuring Efforts was originally published on wibc.com

