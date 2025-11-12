Listen Live
Close
News

Kevin Gates Gets Flamed Online For Dating Someone 13 Years Younger

Published on November 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Kevin Gates
Source: Jimmy Fontaine / Atlantic

 

Kevin Gates’ mantra is he doesn’t “get tired”, but after his last Instagram live, he may wanna take a seat.

The Louisiana rapper has been dating 26-year-old Jelenny Tejada. Whio is a US Marine Vet and an influencer. The couple was first seen on iShowSpeed’s stream at the LSU game. A clip went viral of Speed asking Jelenny if she was hungry, where Kevin redirected the conversation to him and told the streamer only to ask him questions.

Since then, they’ve popped out many times together. Gates recently went on Instagram Live to share his two cents on dating. Implying that men do not want an older woman, “Don’t no n*gga want no old washed up a** b*tch man. What n*gga don’t want a young h*e man? You don’t like it, eat my d*ck, straight up.”

Before his relationship with Jelenny Tejada, Gates was involved in a controversial relationship with Brittany Renner. During their time together, Brittany made a complete 180; she stopped wearing revealing clothes, converted to Islam, and began covering her hair to start a new chapter in her life. Her transformation received mixed reactions online.

Some fans online called his fling with Renner a rebound from his marriage to Drake Gates, which ended after nine years when she sought spousal and child support from the rapper.

 

 

 

 

 

Kevin Gates Gets Flamed Online For Dating Someone 13 Years Younger was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
The Buzz
News

AI Mistakes Bag of Chips for Weapon. Students Detained

The Buzz
News

On The Loose – Real-life Planet of the Apes moment in Mississippi.

The Buzz
News

New Option: Bad Bunny At Halftime, Sting Before The Big Game.

Local

Small Earthquake Shakes Howard County, No Injuries Reported

News

DoorDash Launches Emergency Food Program To Support SNAP Families

Football shot in studio on black background
Local

Historic Baltimore Rivalry Set To Ignite Once Again At Hughes Memorial Stadium

19 Items
Travel

Mardi Gras Meets Halloween on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Local

Buy Black Tuesday [10-28-2025]

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close