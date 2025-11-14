Source:

ESPN darling Stephen A. Smith and former ESPN sports commentator Michelle Beadle are beefing. The feud began after Beadle went on a full hate rant, admitting that she isn’t a religious person, but she “prays” for Smith’s “downfall.”

Beadle took to her Beadle & Decker show in which she and former baseball outfielder Cody Decker both took a moment to come for Smith for partnering with a gaming company they called “fraudulent” to promote their digital solitaire game.

“Honestly, I’m not a religious person, but I pray for the downfall,” Beadle said in last week’s episode. “It’s gross, man, you gotta have principles in this thin.”

Smith took a moment to address the comments on his afternoon show on SiriusXM’s Straight Shooter with Stephen A., in which he clearly was coming for Beadle.

“I hear people talking about me on SiriusXM and who they would have preferred and who they would have wanted or whatever. I’ve been doing this for 30 years,” Smith began. “I’ve been blessed and fortunate that when I’m doing stuff in this industry, I win.

“You got some people that were in this business, and they talk smack now cause they can’t get a job in the business cause they didn’t do a good enough job when they were in the business, so now they gotta talk smack, and their reputation is they’re talking to people.”

Smith also claimed that the Beadle no longer had a job at the largest sports network because she had a “stank ass attitude” and lacked a work ethic.

“Well, what you got going on,” Smith asked.

“It’s all of that that comes with it, because somewhere along the way, they didn’t do what it took to resonate continuously. And that’s why they’re on the outside looking in… they don’t have a job in the industry. Don’t think they don’t want one. They do. They just didn’t know how to act, and they didn’t know how to be productive enough to keep a job.”

He continued, adding, “Some of these podcasts, some of the stuff that you see them saying, they ain’t even talking about things, they are talking about people because they don’t have to do real work. They can find a way to get clicks and make money that way cause they can’t make money any way else.”

“Those people, you let them keep talking and you feel bad for them from time to time, cause that’s how desperate they’ve become. And they know who they are. And so do you.”

Apparently, this lifelong blood feud between Smith and Beadle goes all the way back to Smith’s insensitive, tone deaf, and repulsive comments he made after NFL running back Ray Rice’s domestic assault of his wife.

Smith thought it made sense to claim to point out that women could avoid altercations with their spouses by not provoking them. Smith would apologize on-air for his barbaric take, and was suspended for a week from appearing on any ESPN show. Beadle not only denounced Smith at the time of the remarks, but many believe she is still upset that he got to continue his career as if nothing happened after making such offensive remarks.

The beef simmered down but was stirred back up this year when Smith announced that he was coming to SiriusX to do a radio show in Beadle’s time-slot.

Beadle made reference to Smith being “caught” playing solitaire on his phone during an NBA Finals game and how he was able to parlay that into a brand deal with Papay Games.

“ESPN pays him a gazillion dollars to get a lot of stuff wrong and yell,” Beadle said of Smith. “He gets caught playing solitaire during the NBA freaking Finals. You created this monster. He is bigger than you now, and that’s exactly your fault. You let him run rampant all over that company.”

See how social media is reacting to the latest chapter of their beef below.