New Stops – Charm City Circulator Expanding its Routes.

THE BUZZ!





Baltimore is getting a little boost in the transit department. Mayor Brandon Scott just announced changes to the Charm City Circulator, and the city is finally stretching those routes into some spots that needed better coverage.



The Green Route is getting a full upgrade. It’s now going to hit the Inner Harbor, Orleans Street, North Broadway, and North Avenue and more.



The Orange Route is also getting extended. It’ll run all the way to the Maritime Park stop on Caroline Street.



Baltimore city says this move is about expanding access and making it easier for neighborhoods that haven’t had reliable service in a long time.



And that’s wassup. The new route expansions go live on December 7th.





Source: wbal