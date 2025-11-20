Passengers Defend Porsha Williams in Flight Drama

THE BUZZ!





The Porsha Williams airplane situation has got some answers. New bodycam footage from Atlanta Police shows two passengers stepping in to defend her after a not so nice interaction with another woman on a Delta flight.



Both witnesses said the other woman got in Porsha’s face, threw up a middle finger, and started yelling during boarding. They also told police that Porsha never touched the woman, she only pointed. Porsha told officers the woman called her a bitch and tried to start recording her before claiming she was hit.



Now there was really no physical fight, no arrests. Just two versions of the story. And multiple witnesses backing Porsha’s side.



Give thanks for witnesses.



Source: People