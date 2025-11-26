Ice-T Explains Why He’s on SVU Less This Season

THE BUZZ!





So Ice-T had to let the fans know what’s really going on over at Law & Order: SVU. If you’ve been watching and wondering, Why we not seeing Fin as much? He broke it down plain and simple: budget cuts.



Kelli Giddish came back to the show, and production couldn’t afford both of them full-time this season. Ice said the team told him he’d be “in and out,” and he was cool with it — it’s just business.



But don’t get it twisted, Ice-T is not leaving SVU. He’s been on that show since 2000, and he’s already gearing up for season 28.



He even joked that he loves that fans are mad because it means they care. And he said being part-time this year lets him knock out other projects on the side.



Bottom line: Fin Tutuola is still in the building, just not every episode.





Source: People