Mario Checks a Fan for Grabbing His privates During Performance

THE BUZZ!





Now this one had the internet talking. Mario was performing in Detroit , singing his heart out, doing the R&B superstar thing. Then a fan in the front row reached up and full-on grabbed his crotch. Not a little tap, a whole grab. Mario brushed the hand off, leaned back, and kept the show rolling, but he did say something to her briefly.

And of course this could’ve ended up badly. But the woman who recorded the video said Mario was pretty nice about everything. But come on now, that’s wild. You don’t know how he would react doing something like that. And it looks like she was married too.

So maybe they should post signs like – look but don’t touch.



But big shout to Mario for staying professional and making this situation even worse.



Source: TMZ