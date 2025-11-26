50 Cent’s Diddy Docuseries Is Almost Here. Coming Soon To Netflix

THE BUZZ!





50 Cent has been teasing this doc for two years, and he’s finally dropping it. Sean Combs: The Reckoning hits Netflix on December 2, and all four episodes drop at once. So you can binge it if it’s that good.

But the doc covers Diddy’s rise, the hits, the Bad Boy era, and the success. We’re talking never-before-seen material, exclusive interviews from people who were inside Diddy’s world, and a deep look at the empire he built, and the underworld sitting right beneath it.

The director said Cassie’s lawsuit pushed her to explore whether the culture has changed enough to actually face allegations like these head-on. So yeah, it’s going to be a lot to take in.

Netflix dropped the teaser, the date is set, now let the storytelling begin.

I’m sure there will be some WTF moments. But I guess we’ll see, very soon.

Source: Parade / Complex / Netflix