Muni Long Steps Away From Boy is Mine Tour to Put Her Health First

THE BUZZ!





Muni Long had to make a tough call this weekend. She’s been out on The Boy Is Mine tour with Brandy, Monica, Kelly Rowland and the crew, but her body said, slow down. And the doctors told her pretty much the same, that it was not safe for her to continue performing.

She told fans on Instagram that her doctors urged her to stop performing after battling health issues,which she’s been very vocal about. She thanked Brandy and Monica for the love, and promised to come back stronger.





Source: Yahoo