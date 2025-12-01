Ray J’s Thanksgiving Night – One For The Booked.

THE BUZZ!





Ray J had a Thanksgiving nobody wants. After that wild blowup with Princess Love going viral. The gun allegations, the shouting, the livestream, he was arrested and spent the night in a Los Angeles jail.

When he hopped online later, he said the experience was straight-up traumatic. According to him, an inmate in the same holding area started handling himself and even said Ray J’s name out loud while doing it.

Ray said the moment almost turned into a fight, and the whole situation reminded him just how dangerous jail can get.

Meanwhile, Princess Love is saying she’s focused on protecting her kids, and the back-and-forth between the two is still unfolding.



Source: Yahoo