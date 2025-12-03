NY Pastor Announces Gender Transition During Sunday Service

THE BUZZ!





A NY pastor delivered a life-changing revelation right from the pulpit. Rev. Phillip Phaneuf told their congregation they are transitioning and will now go by Phillippa with she/her pronouns.

Phillippa shared they’ve been on hormone therapy for three months and that changes to voice, hair, and appearance are coming. The bishop and church leadership are fully supporting the transition — even as the pastor said their parents do not approve.

The United Methodist Church recently shifted its theology to affirm LGBTQ+ members, calling sexuality and identity a “sacred gift.” Phillippa says the congregation has been “overwhelmingly affirming” since the announcement.

Source: NY Post

