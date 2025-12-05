Weekend Binge Watching Shows

Source: Getty / General

Did you hear the big news? Netlflix is set to purchase Warner Brothers Discovery, Inc., for a whopping 82.7 billion dollars. That includes HBO and HBO Max and that means a lot more content will be on Netflix for you to sit on the couch and get lost with a few of favorite movies or series. But I have a list of things for you to watch this weekend to get your mind ready for when this deal does go down.

The top shows in my queue to binge right now are:

Bel Air Stranger Things 5 The Vince Staples Show Sean Combs The Reckoning Squid Game The Challenge Being Eddie

Now you know what I’m watching and I want know what you’re watching! Hit me on the GRAM @stretchg and share your shows with me.