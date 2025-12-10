Beyoncé Is Returning To The Met Gala – As Cochair

Source:

The Met Gala , also known as the Super Bowl of fashion, the Olympics of slay, and the Grammys for gowns, just got even more iconic. The Costume Art–themed 2026 Met Gala will be co-chaired by Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter. She is joined by Venus Williams, Nicole Kidman, and of course, Anna Wintour.

The announcement has our timelines in shambles, almost as if Beyoncé pulled her own midnight drop. Her return will no doubt take an already highly anticipated event to another level.

And that is just the beginning – even the host committee is top-tier.

This year’s Met is shaping up to be a full-on cultural moment. Some of fashion, entertainment, and sports’ biggest names are on the list. Teyana Taylor, Doja Cat, Zoe Kravitz, Misty Copeland, and A’ja Wilson top the list of the event’s celebrity host committee.

More committee members will be announced.

Beyoncé Returns To The Met Gala For The First Time In 10 Years

Bey hasn’t touched those famous steps since 2016. That was the year she floated up in that latex Givenchy Haute Couture gown that still lives rent-free in fashion memory.

Beyoncé chooses when she wants to grace the Met carpet—because she can. And when she does appear at the Met, she delivers.

Over the years, Beyoncé has worn some of the most memorable designers in Met Gala history. Givenchy, is truly a Beyonce-Met Gala favorite. She has worn several Haute Couture moments to the event. Emilio Pucci, who designed her dramatic black-and-gold embroidered gown in 2011, is another designer worn by the Renaissance leader. And, Armani Privé is responsible for Bey’s early Met Gala glam moments.

Her Met style archive alone could fill a small exhibition. And now, as cochair, she’s poised to expand it. We can expect all the drama on the carpet—every bit of it.

Sculptural, show-stopping couture will almost certainly make an appearance. Designers’ interpretations of the night’s theme are not going to be a game.

With Queen Bey in the mix, we already know designers and stars alike are going to be shutting it all the way down

