Slop” Is the 2025 Merriam-Webster Word of the Year

If your social media feed has felt a little strange lately, you’re not imagining it. Merriam-Webster has named “slop” the 2025 Word of the Year.



The term is now being used to describe low-quality, AI-generated content flooding the internet. Fake videos. Weird images. Articles that look real but feel empty. The kind of stuff that makes you scroll twice just to figure out what you’re looking at.



What’s interesting is why the word took off. Searches for “slop” jumped as more people started noticing how much junk content is out there — and calling it out. It’s a sign that users want real creativity, real voices, and real stories again.



Bottom line: the internet is changing, and people are getting better at spotting what’s fake.





Source: nbc