Source: OLIVIER TOURON / Getty

Nicki Minaj’s surprise appearance onstage at conservative group Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest with Erika Kirk caused a stir – but a video from late TPUSA CEO Charlie Kirk shows that she wouldn’t have been his choice to attend. Kirk was assassinated in September at a college campus in Utah.



In the resurfaced video from April 2024, Charlie Kirk is seen taking Nicki Minaj and Cardi B to task, lumping the two together while declaring that they weren’t proper examples for young Black women. His comments were during one of his signature “debate” appearances, where he would sit in front of a banner that read “Prove Me Wrong.”





“Black culture is being held captive by influences, songs and role models. Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, I don’t think that’s a good role model for 18-year-old Black girls,” he said at the time. “I don’t think that songs that are talking about glorifying wet female genitalia — I don’t know which one wrote that song.”



Kirk also referenced Minaj in another social media post while taking a jab at the Democratic Party. “Democrats’ treatment of Nicki Minaj should be all the proof you need that they don’t care about Black people, especially those they can’t control. They just use them every 4 years for their votes,” Kirk wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in 2021. “But people are waking up.”

The video and post made the rounds on social media after Minaj’s appearance with Erika Kirk, resulting in a conversation where the “Beez In The Trap” artist attacked California Governor Gavin Newsom and praised President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance effusively. The former Young Money artist’s turn towards the right-wing has been more noticeable within the last few months, precipitated by her advocating for Christians in Nigeria who have been allegedly attacked. Her efforts led her to participate in a United Nations event on the subject in November.



Old Charlie Kirk Video Trashing Nicki Minaj Resurfaces was originally published on hiphopwired.com