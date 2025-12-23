Pharrell Gifts Pusha T A Brand New Rolls Royce

Source: John Nacion / Getty

This past summer, Pusha T and Malice successfully reunited with Pharrell to create a new Clipse album that took the Hip-Hop culture by storm and as a show of gratitude for the success of, Let God Sort Em Out, Skateboard P blessed King Push with quite the lavish present.

According to Complex, Pharrell treated Pusha T to quite the Christmas present as he sent him a spiffy Rolls Royce, which Pusha shared on a few of his IG Stories. While the car did seem to be a bit dirty, Pusha promised to clean it off before showing the inside of the car, which featured some “floor mats that looked like they took four cats and made door mats. I rubbed my feet in them.” Breaking out the kind of laugh that would make Batman take notice, Pusha seemed very content with his Christmas gift this year.

It was well earned.

If Pharrell blessed Pusha T with a Rolls Royce, we wonder what he sent Malice for his amazing contribution to Let God Sort Em Out. The man has some of the most menacing verses we’ve heard from a rap artist in years and didn’t even drop cuss words in them. That’s talent like a MF. Maybe he sent him an exclusive Bible or something.

What do y’all think about Pharrell sending over Pusha T a new Rolls Royce like it was a pair of sneakers or something? Let us know in the comments section below.

