Jill Scott Announces New Album, Talks Financial Woes & Divorces

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

Jill Scott first hit the scene 25 years ago with her acclaimed debut Who Is Jill Scott? But it’s been a decade since Woman, her last album was released in 2015.

That drought is apparently about to end as Scott appeared on the A Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast with Wallo and Gillie Da Kid to talk about and share an excerpt of one of the songs from her upcoming release, To Whom It May Concern.

She sang a few bars from the song “Pressure,” and previewed the new release via her Instagram account. The song tells the story of a plus-size lover frustrated by being hidden from public view because she’s not considered the aesthetic that comes with a more public relationship.

Love Pop Culture? Get more! Join the Magic 95.9 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Scott said that while her creative process took some time, she’s now ready to put out a new release, which hopefully we can expect to see in 2026. During her interview, she also shared about raising a Black son and what her life in the spotlight has been like. One of the things that she experienced over her career is financial losses.

“It’s like all the lessons that you get, all the things that deter you are really the impetus for your greatness,” she said in the interview. “These things are character-building. And you learn as you go. Nobody’s perfect. And I’m divorced twice. Like, there’s no way that I’ve had a perfect existence. I’ve lost more money than people have ever made or ever will, multiple times.”

Scott was married to Lyzel Williams, whom she immortalized in the song “He Loves Me (Lyzel in E Flat).” Though the two divorced, she says they are now good friends. She married her second husband, Mike Dobson, in 2016, but says they are no longer in contact. Scott says that while she did have to pay Williams some money when they split, her financial losses had nothing to do with her divorces, just “life sh-t.”

Scott should have that covered these days. She’s a single mother to son Jett, now 16 (with former partner, drummer John Roberts), but has appeared in multiple TV and movie roles over the last decade, including Being Mary Jane, Black Lightning and The First Wives Club since the release of her last album. The third installment in the Tyler Perry franchise Why Did I Get Married went into production in October with the original cast and the addition of Taraji P. Henson.

In the ‘three-quel’ written and directed by Perry, Marcus (Michael Jai White) and Angela’s (Tasha Smith) daughter is getting married, forcing them to reexamine their own choices. Adding to the core cast are Armani Greer, Everett Osborne, Da’Vinchi, Laya Deleon Hayes, Jaden Michael, Charles L. Smith, Derrick A. King, and Sydney Winbush.

Watch the full Jill Scott interview on Million Dollaz Worth of Game here:





Jill Scott Announces New Album, Talks Financial Woes & Divorces was originally published on cassiuslife.com