Jimmy Butler Screaming “White Boy” At Nets Rookie Leaves Social Media Playing The Race Card

Draymond Green may be the resident hot head on the Golden State Warriors roster, but some of the brashness has rubbed off on Jimmy Butler.

It happened at Monday night’s game in New York City’s Barclays Center against the Brooklyn Nets when Butler got into trash-talking.

With about 30 seconds left in the third quarter, Butler drove into the paint before pulling up for the short-range jumper with Danny Wolf all over him. He made the shot, but also got some contact with Wolf, which led him to fall on the court, securing the and-1. Then, as he heads to the line for the three-point play, he can be heard yelling at the rookie.

“WHITE BOY! WHITE BOY! EVERY TIME! SHUT UP! SHUT THE F-CK UP!” he exclaims while pointing at him.

The exchange didn’t escalate beyond the trash-talking, as the Warriors went on to beat the Nets 120-107 after they pulled away in the fourth quarter.

Butler played a significant role in the win, scoring 21 points and going 11 for 12 from the free-throw line. The only Warrior with more points was, unsurprisingly, Steph Curry with 27.

Draymond Green joined in on the trash talking when he threw a jab at Nets superfan, 89-year-old Mr. Whammy, yelling, “sit ya old ass down” after sinking a free throw.

Of course, it was a smiling Butler who ushered him back to the free-throw line to focus on making his second shot. Green called the interaction “fun” in a post-game interview.

“I told him to sit his old ass down somewhere, man,” Green said. “Can’t be distracting me on my free throws.”

Green didn’t get any slack for his jokes, but Butler did catch some heat for his white boy comments. See the reactions below.