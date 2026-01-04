‘I Know My Body Tea’: Chloe Bailey Responds To Troll Who Commented That She Was ‘Getting Big’ During A Livestream

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Chloe Bailey knows exactly what she’s working with and, during a recent livestream, she made sure to remind a troll that her “body is tea” when they tried claiming she was “getting big.”

Chloe was busy putting together furniture in her place when a commenter came into her stream with bad energy about her weight. The Trouble In Paradise singer was not here for it and quickly gathered the hater.

“No, I’m not. I’m actually losing weight. And even if I was getting big, and? What about it?” she said. “Why you talking about my body? What [does] your body look like? Send me a picture, let me judge it.”

She continued,

“Yeah, they trying to rage bait me because I know my body tea. And I don’t really say that often but the stress got my waist snatched.”

A lot has been said about Chloe but there are seldom any complaints about her au natural body. She’s definitely one of the celebs whose curves regularly set the internet on fire.

However, this isn’t the first time she’s dealt with body issues. During a sit-down on Latto’s former Apple Music show, 777 Radio, Chloe opened about struggling with body dysmorphia over her fluctuating weight.

“I think sometimes I have body dysmorphia because there’ll be times I look and I’ll feel way bigger than I was,” she said at the time. “And I look back at pictures, I’m like, Chloe, you were snatched. Even right now, I gained a couple pounds and I’m like, It looks good on me, instead of beating myself up about it, because I will.”

Her sister Halle Bailey recently shared similar struggles as she’s still learning to embrace her postpartum body after giving birth to her son, Halo, in 2023.

“Right now, currently I am a little bit thicker than I usually am and I feel really insecure about it, a little bit,” she said in a Snapchat post. “Because all my life, I’ve been like 120 pounds, really skinny. And then I had my baby and then when I was breastfeeding, I lost a bunch of weight. So I felt like my body sort of snapped back to where I thought it did, at the time, but it still was very off.”

She continued,

“So, I’m a little fluffy right now because I’ve kinda fell off of my consistent workouts. But I do feel a little insecure about it and yesterday, me and Chloe were on the beach and we made a TikTok and I got very, very insecure about it after. And I texted her like ‘hey can you just take it down because I feel bad about my body’ and so people were asking why we deleted it and it’s because of me. I felt insecure about it.”

The Bailey sisters are further proof that women have it so hard because they’re two of the most talented, beautiful, and SNATCHED women in the industry, and even they have to fight to silence the noise around their bodies.

