Kevin Hart Enters Partnership With Authentic Brands That Makes Him Co-Owner

Source: John Nacion / Getty

Kevin Hart is making big moves, but not just onscreen. He’s also a businessman with his Hartbeat Productions and his interests in Gran Coramion and Fabletics. He signed on to Authentic Brands this week to increase his reach across multiple platforms. In the deal, Hart becomes a shareholder in Authentic and they co-own and manage his brand.

“Kevin is one of the most dynamic entertainers and entrepreneurs of our time,” says Jamie Salter, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Authentic. “His creative vision, business instincts and cultural impact are unmatched. Kevin sees what we see: the power of brand ownership and the opportunity to build a global, long-term business.”

Authentic handles the licensing and marketing rights for more than 50 personalities and brands. Their stacked lineup includes the companies Reebok, Champion, Aéropostale, Nautica, Eddie Bauer, Lucky Brand, Sperry and Hunter. Along with Hart, the personalities they represent include Shaquille O’Neal, David Beckham, Elvis Presley, Muhammad Ali, Marilyn Monroe and Julius Erving. Authentic has helped those brands sell more than $32B of products and their clients are reaching close to a billion followers combined.

“This partnership is about acceleration, growth and diversification,” Hart said this week, per Deadline. “I’ve spent years building businesses and creating opportunities, and joining Authentic gives me the platform and global infrastructure to take my brand to the next level. Becoming a shareholder allows me to co-own some of the most recognizable IP of all time while building my own brand legacy. I want the Hart name to live on for generations to come and be something that my grandkids and their grandkids will be able to be proud of.”

In one of his many ventures, Hart is currently co-hosting a show on Prime Video called Good Sports with Kevin Hart and Keenan Thompson. On a recent episode, they talked to actor Simu Liu and tried to get some information from him about the upcoming Avengers movie, Avengers Doomsday, coming in December. Liu plays Shang-Chi in the MCU franchise.

Despite their best effort, they didn’t get much out of him after asking, “How does it end?”

Watch below:

Kevin Hart Enters Partnership With Authentic Brands That Makes Him Co-Owner was originally published on cassiuslife.com