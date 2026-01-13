Inside The Lion’s Den: Governor Wes Moore Breaks Down Maryland’s Progress

Maryland Governor Wes Moore stopped by Magic 95.9 for a wide-ranging conversation inside The Lion’s Den with host Ryan the Lion, highlighting major progress across the state and outlining his vision moving forward.

During the interview, Governor Moore pointed to public safety as his top priority since taking office, emphasizing an all of the above approach that includes community investment, collaboration with local leaders, law enforcement partnerships, and expanded opportunities for residents. According to Moore, Maryland’s violent crime rate has dropped nearly 50 percent over the past two and a half years, marking the fastest decline in the nation during that period. Baltimore has seen its lowest homicide rate in decades, while Prince George’s County and other parts of the state have also experienced significant reductions.

Moore credited the progress to cooperation across political lines and sectors, noting that effective solutions require state and local governments, community organizations, and the private sector working together. He also highlighted his decision to sign the largest mass pardon in U.S. history, clearing more than 175,000 misdemeanor cannabis convictions to give people second chances and remove long-term barriers to opportunity.

The governor also addressed youth development, stressing the importance of education and targeted support for young men and boys. Moore said the goal is to see young people as assets and future leaders, not problems to be solved.

Despite economic and political challenges, including federal job cuts affecting Maryland residents, Moore said the state has added more than 100,000 jobs and supported tens of thousands of new businesses. Looking ahead, he said his focus remains on pathways to work, fair wages, and long-term wealth for Maryland families.