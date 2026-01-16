GOP Rep Says She Wants 'Segregated Schools' In Group Chat

Source: Granite Post / Granite Post

Here’s a question: Do Republicans ever get tired of having to explain why the seemingly racist thing they said wasn’t actually racist at all?

Meet New Hampshire GOP Rep. Kristin Noble, chair of the New Hampshire House Education Committee.

Recently, a seemingly racist comment made by Noble regarding “segregated schools” was exposed in a leaked Signal group chat.

Yes, you read that right; another racist Republican group chat, and another government leak from the Signal app. At this point, Republicans should just go back to communicating via carrier pigeon, since the MAGA-fied party is so dedicated to turning the clocks back anyway.

From the Granite Post:

In the “EdPolicy2026” chat on an encrypted messaging app that appears to be Signal, a username bearing Noble’s first and last name wrote that Republicans could add “fun stuff” to public schools “when we have segregated schools” The user then added: “imagine the scores though if we had schools for them and some for us.” A chat user bearing the name of State Rep. Katy Peternel — a State Representative and Assistant Majority Leader — reacted to Noble’s message with a laughing emoji (😂), according to a video recording of the chat provided by a source familiar with the chat’s contents who wished to remain anonymous. “Segregation is not a relic to be mocked; it is a living scar carved into our schools, our communities, and our democracy,” House Democratic Leader Alexis Simpson said in a statement. “It was built through violence, enforced by law, and justified by indifference. To laugh about it from the halls of power is to dishonor every child denied opportunity, every family forced to fight for dignity, and every generation that marched, organized, and sacrificed for equal access to education.” “Most concerning is that these comments about segregation were made by members of House Republican leadership, including the Chair of the House Education Policy Committee. We condemn Rep. Noble’s remarks in the strongest possible terms. Whether shouted, whispered, laughed about or typed in a Signal chat to your colleagues, racism has no place in our legislature or our future. No one who believes in segregated schools should be leading the Education Policy Committee, “ Simpson continued.

Of course, Noble appears to be responding to the backlash over her fantasizing about making Jim Crow America great again by insisting that when she made the comment about “segregated schools” and what it would do for their test scores and “fun stuff,” she was talking about segregated political parties, not race. Of course, in the same statement, her office made sure to repeat all the common propaganda spread by MAGA bigots who hate to see facts coming, so they duck behind absurd conspiracy theory-laden YouTube videos and shout, “DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH!”

“It’s funny to watch the Democrats feign outrage when I thought they’d be supportive of managing their own schools, with libraries full of porn, biological males in girls sports and bathrooms, and as much DEI curriculum as their hearts desire,” the news release read. “Schools like that will have terrible test scores because they focus on social justice rather than academics.

“Republicans have been self-segregating out of the leftist indoctrination centers for decades,” the statement continued. “If democrats had their own schools, and we had our own, families wouldn’t need to avail themselves of the wildly successful education freedom account program. It’s a win / win proposition.”

OK, let’s just say we believe that when Noble intentionally used the term “segregated schools” — language that even a U.S. history novice would attribute to America’s era of racial segregation — she was actually talking about schools being segregated by political party. This would only mean that instead of being racist, she’s just delusional.

According to the World Population Review, Republican-controlled states currently dominate the bottom 20 in public school rankings nationwide. Granted, New Hampshire sits comfortably at no. 16, but considering the fact that it’s more or less considered a “purple state” — and the Republican Party is demonstrably not the party of the educated — Noble is taking one giant leap of faith in assuming conservative schools would net the highest test scores after booting out all of the Democrats.

And Noble’s insinuation that the GOP is the party of “academics” rather than ideological indoctrination? Well, that’s just laughable.

Here’s what I’ve written about that previously:

So, yeah — either Noble is lying to everyone about her racism, or she’s lying to herself about Republican conservatives fostering indoctrination-free learning environments that produce high test scores and an emphasis on academics rather than ideology.

An inherently racist ideology at that.

