The Scotts Saga Continues: Kevin Gates Chimes In With Support For Desmond Amid Cheating Scandal & Mystery Makeout

The breakup between Desmond and Kristy Scott has had the internet in a chokehold since the new year, and now Kevin Gates has chimed in. Lawd.

Though Desmond has been keeping *ahem* busy since his public split from his wife, the “Out The Mud” rapper took to his social media to send the influencer some support.

“Desmond Scott, I just want to say that I salute you, brotha, and I’m praying for you” Gates said in a video. “You nice looking, you fly, you intelligent and you know how to cook. It’s no woman on God’s earth that wouldn’t want you. So, just ignore the hate because right now you bout to go way up in the air now. Use the hate that you receiving right now for your motivation to propel you forward. F*** what the internet talkin’ bout. Them just miserable people.”

He continued,

“Hey, you wasn’t happy. You did something to make you happy. The only thing I wouldn’t have did was apologize. They ask me, ‘Kevin, what you would have did?’ I would have swung that d*** out and not looked back. That’s what I would have did. I’m doing all the cooking and all the cleaning. No Black man should leave the home without his d*** sucked, straight like that.

Chile. It may just be us, but if Kevin Gates is on your side, it may be time to reassess your decisions in life.

Kristy, on the other hand, is letting it be known that though the marriage is over, she’s still holding down the fort and the master key of the home they built together. She popped out with a new bob in a form-fitting, red wine number to let the gworls know that she is keeping the house in the split saying, “same address” in her caption. IKDR!

The Scotts aren’t the only messy marriage on Kevin Gates’ mind because he’s also airing out his own with Dreka Gates.

