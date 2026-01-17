Kevin Gates Supports Desmond Scott Amid Cheating Allegations
The Scotts Saga Continues: Kevin Gates Chimes In With Support For Desmond Amid Cheating Scandal & Mystery Makeout
The breakup between Desmond and Kristy Scott has had the internet in a chokehold since the new year, and now Kevin Gates has chimed in. Lawd.
Though Desmond has been keeping *ahem* busy since his public split from his wife, the “Out The Mud” rapper took to his social media to send the influencer some support.
“Desmond Scott, I just want to say that I salute you, brotha, and I’m praying for you” Gates said in a video. “You nice looking, you fly, you intelligent and you know how to cook. It’s no woman on God’s earth that wouldn’t want you. So, just ignore the hate because right now you bout to go way up in the air now. Use the hate that you receiving right now for your motivation to propel you forward. F*** what the internet talkin’ bout. Them just miserable people.”
He continued,
“Hey, you wasn’t happy. You did something to make you happy. The only thing I wouldn’t have did was apologize. They ask me, ‘Kevin, what you would have did?’ I would have swung that d*** out and not looked back. That’s what I would have did. I’m doing all the cooking and all the cleaning. No Black man should leave the home without his d*** sucked, straight like that.
Chile. It may just be us, but if Kevin Gates is on your side, it may be time to reassess your decisions in life.
Kristy, on the other hand, is letting it be known that though the marriage is over, she’s still holding down the fort and the master key of the home they built together. She popped out with a new bob in a form-fitting, red wine number to let the gworls know that she is keeping the house in the split saying, “same address” in her caption. IKDR!
The Scotts aren’t the only messy marriage on Kevin Gates’ mind because he’s also airing out his own with Dreka Gates.
Check out Kevin Gates putting his divorce drama on blast after the jump!
Kevin Gates Accuses Dreka Gates Of Stealing From Him & Demanding Divorce When He Cut Her Off Financially
Perhaps Kevin is feeling the camaraderie between he and Desmond due to his own battle with his former wife, Dreka. According to the “2 Phones” rapper, the publicly unbothered one-time Mrs. Gates had been stealing from him alongside her family. He also alleges that their children have lived with him for the past two years, following his decision to stop sending her money.
“Since you want to attack my image, hey Dreka, I challenge you to tell people that we had an Islamic marriage,” he said in a video. “I challenge you to tell people that my children lived with me for the last two years. I callenege you to tell people that you didn’t file for a divorce until I stopped giving you money because you and your family had been stealing from me the whole time, tell em that.”
He continued,
“Since you wanna paint in like I’m a deadbeat dad. I take care of my children and I was still taking care of you while you was with that n—-, tell em that. Tell em I been gone since 2020, tell em the truth. Cause you are a goddess, you just a goddess of manipulation and darkness. Tell em the truth. When you do interviews don’t even bring my name up, get it off you.”
He also alleges that Dreka stole funds from him to open up her dispensary business, which closed within a month.
Kevin recently celebrated his nuptials with his second wife since his split with Dreka, as he was briefly married to professional hot potato, Brittney Renner, in 2025. He claims that Dreka’s feelings are in a bunch due to the new love in his life.
May this love never find the girlies in this life or the next.
