New Man On The Block: Tammy Rivera Sends Birthday Love To Her ‘Answered Prayer’, ‘I Will Always Love You’

Tammy Rivera is in love with her new man and on his birthday, she made sure everyone knew just how much.

The former Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta star sent loving wishes to her man a few short months after revealing that the two had purchased a home in Atlanta together.

“I never planned for you,” she began the tribute. “I wasn’t looking, and I didn’t even know I needed you but God did. You came into my life quietly, purposefully, like an answered prayer I hadn’t learned how to ask for. You are the calm to my storm, the balance my spirit was missing. Nothing about you is forced or fake you are the truth. Through you, God restored my faith…not just in love, but in Him. And for that alone, I will always love you.”

Aww!

Back in November, Tammy revealed that she’d purchased a home in Atlanta with her man, her man, her man right beside every step of the way.

“Purchasing this estate has been one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do — definitely top 5 on my list!,” she said. “The spiritual battle we fought through this process made me stand firm in my faith. I told God, “I want what You want for me.” And the moment I walked into this house, I looked at my man and said, “Baby, this is my house.” And indeed… it was.”

She also paid him a special compliment, saying,

“And last but not least… MY MAN, MY MAN MY MAN! @get.the.job.done.ko Words can’t describe the support, love, care, and patience you’ve shown me. I can’t wait to share our new home — and this new chapter of life — together.”

Baecation, forever homes and cute couple up flicks. The girls are in love this year and we love to see it!

