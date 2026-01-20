Forecasters Signal Increasing Risk Of Major Winter Storm This Weekend

Source: R1 / R1

The National Weather Service is growing more confident that a potentially significant winter storm could impact the region this weekend, followed by a stretch of dangerously cold temperatures heading into next week.

Forecast outlooks and forecaster discussions released Monday indicate that a large winter system is expected to develop between Friday and Sunday, with impacts most likely beginning Saturday night for the local area. The Weather Prediction Center is highlighting an increasing risk for at least moderate winter storm impacts, including hazardous travel and potential infrastructure concerns across much of the Mid-Atlantic.

The setup begins late Thursday into Friday as a strong cold front pushes through the region. That system will be quickly reinforced by an Arctic front late Friday into Saturday, allowing much colder air to surge southward. Temperatures are expected to steadily decline from Thursday through the weekend, with the coldest air settling in by Sunday.

Forecasters say well below average temperatures are increasingly likely, particularly by Sunday. Extremely cold conditions are expected Sunday night into early next week, with overnight lows potentially dropping into the single digits. Wind chills could fall to zero or below, and near-record low temperatures are possible. These conditions may prolong travel disruptions and raise concerns about cold exposure even after snowfall ends.

The latest forecast guidance continues to support the potential for a significant snow event. One notable trend is a slightly later start time, with the heaviest snow now most likely from Saturday night through Sunday afternoon.

One positive development is a reduced ice threat. Probabilities for freezing rain have dropped to near zero, as a strong Arctic high to the north should keep temperatures cold enough for most precipitation to fall as snow.

Current model probabilities show a 40 to 60 percent chance of at least six inches of snow, with a 20 to 30 percent chance of totals approaching a foot. While those numbers are not guarantees, they signal increasing confidence among forecasters.

Although some model runs show extreme snowfall totals, officials caution against focusing on those scenarios. The overall message remains clear: the risk of a high-impact winter storm this weekend is increasing.

