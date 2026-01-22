Source: R1 / Canva

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has declared a statewide State of Preparedness ahead of a powerful winter storm expected to bring heavy snow, ice, and dangerously cold temperatures to the region this weekend.

The declaration allows Maryland agencies to ramp up coordination and response efforts as the storm threatens to create hazardous travel conditions and other widespread impacts. Moore urged residents to take the situation seriously and prepare now.

“The safety and security of our residents is our top priority,” Moore said. “Please remain vigilant, listen to authorities, use common sense, and complete emergency preparations as soon as possible.”

Love Local? Get more! Join the Magic 95.9 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Snow is expected to begin moving into Maryland late Saturday and continue overnight, with conditions worsening Sunday morning. Forecasters say snowfall rates could reach 1 to 2 inches per hour during the height of the storm.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the teens as the snow falls, allowing it to accumulate quickly on roads, sidewalks, and other surfaces. In parts of the state, especially south and east of the I-95 corridor, snow could transition to sleet and freezing rain later Sunday, increasing the risk of icy conditions.

State officials warn that impacts may include dangerous road conditions, significant travel delays, closures, and potential threats to life and property.

“MDEM is monitoring this storm and coordinating closely with state agencies and local emergency management officials,” said Maryland Department of Emergency Management Secretary Russ Strickland.

Maryland Declares State of Preparedness Ahead of Major Winter Storm was originally published on 92q.com