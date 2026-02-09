Unbothered Big Mama: Latto Laughs Off 21 Savage Hugging The Wall While Walking Around The Super Bowl With Kendall Jenner

Fans and celebs alike have been flooding social media with hilarious reactions after footage of rapper 21 Savage and model Kendall Jenner arriving at Super Bowl LX sparked some very loud romance rumors and jokes, even one from the rapper’s rumored girlfriend.

On Feb. 8, social media users collectively raised an eyebrow when Kendall and the “Prove It” rapper were filmed walking into Levi’s Stadium just in time for the halftime show, immediately sending the internet into detective mode.

Jenner, 30, was seen entering the game in a black cropped top, high-waisted jeans, and boots, while Savage, 33, walked alongside her, leaning and sliding against the wall in a tan tracksuit and hat, as if the wall had just told a really good joke.

Social media users react to 21 Savage & Kendall Jenner walking into Super Bowl LX.

Naturally, fans rushed to social media to question why the two were spotted together at all.

“Are they dating??” one asked on X (formerly Twitter), while another dramatically moaned, “Lord, please tell me he isn’t dating her,” according to The Mirror.

But eagle-eyed users were quick to crack jokes about 21 Savage’s very intentional body language, suggesting it was probably just a coincidence they were walking down the same hallway at the same time. After all, Savage has been rumored to be in a longtime relationship with Latto, who seemingly confirmed their coupledom in September 2025 during a TMZ interview, calling 21 Savage her “man,” and “husband.”

Some fans were convinced he was leaning against the wall specifically to avoid being seen with Kendall.

As one user hilariously quipped, “21 Savage keeping his distance from Kendall Jenner at the Super Bowl. I guess he doesn’t wanna keep up with the Kardashians.”

“Bro said I’m not wit her close as hell to that wall,” another joked.

Latto and Summer Walker also chimed in on the fun.

Latto and singer Summer Walker even joined in on the fun, poking jokes at the rapper’s now-viral wall moment on Instagram. Latto shared a clip of the Ying Yang Twins and Lil Jon’s “Get Low,” which famously raps “to the window, to the walls,” while Walker chimed in with, “ITKR hug the wall.”

What did you think of 21 Savage’s hilarious wall moment? Thoughts?

