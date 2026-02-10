Is Katt Williams Getting Ready To Speak Out Again?

THE BUZZ! (EXTRA)





Katt Williams says he’s not backing down from speaking his truth.In a recent interview, he explained why he’s never been afraid to challenge Hollywood and tease uncomfortable conversations.



Like his first appearance and topics on Club Shay Shay. A moment he says was carefully planned and, designed to provoke a reaction without fully detonating careers.He added that his disappearance from the scene is intentional and not about avoiding tings. Saying its about preparing behind the scenes.



Now is he getting ready to speak on some more things in Hollywood. We’ll just have to wait and see.





Source: Complex