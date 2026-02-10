Baby Keem Announces New Album ‘Ca$ino’ Featuring Kendrick Lamar & More

On Feb. 10, Keem announced that he is dropping his new project, Ca$ino, on Feb. 20. The album features hip-hop mogul Kendrick Lamar, Too $hort, Che Ecru and more.

Rapper Baby Keem is making his return to music, releasing a new album this month.

Keem also released a trailer for the album, which is clips of him in the stufio and home videos with his family. Some interviews include Lamar, who is the rapper’s cousin. It also features other family members describing his upbringing and childhood.

“I understood the hardship before he was born—just the history of our family in general. We don’t call ourselves the hillbillies for nothing,” Lamar said in the trailer. “This is a story of a warfare environment and a warfare, psychologically, to try and change our generational curses.”

The nine-minute video ends with a snippet of an unreleased song, titled “Booman I.”