Flag On The Play! Stefon Diggs Spotted With Offset’s Alleged Ex At The Super Bowl As Cardi B Split Rumors Swirl

Stefon Diggs was seen with a woman linked to Cardi B's ex-husband Offset at the Super Bowl.

Cardi B left the Super Bowl shortly after her halftime performance, despite supporting Diggs earlier.

Cardi B and Diggs have unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking breakup rumors.

Cardi B is no stranger to a messy split, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that her rumored breakup from Stefon Diggs wasn’t exactly a clean break.

The New England Patriots player was recently seen spending time with a woman rumored to have been involved with Cardi’s ex-husband, Offset.

During Super Bowl LX on Sunday, Feb. 8, the NFL posted a video showing the New England Patriots wide receiver greeting his “friends and family” ahead of kickoff. In the footage, a woman dressed in red, identified as Pree, was heard telling Diggs, “I love you,” as she shook his hand while he passed by.

Controversial blogger Tasha K–who owes Cardi B millions after the rapper won a defamation lawsuit against her–also shared a video showing Pree standing on the field at Levi’s Stadium near Diggs and his teammates several hours before the championship game.

While attending the event, Pree made sure to document her experience online, uploading photos from her sideline seat to Instagram.

“First Superbowl, God willing we run it back next year 🏈❤️💯,” she wrote alongside the post.

She went on to post a mirror selfie showing her credential badge that gave her access to the Patriots’ official team hotel.

Pree’s appearance at the Super Bowl came amid speculation that Diggs and his girlfriend Cardi may have ended their relationship just 3 months after welcoming a child together. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper left the stadium shortly after appearing in Bad Bunny’s record-breaking halftime performance, despite loudly supporting Diggs in prior games throughout the season.

Plus, Cardi stayed quiet on social media after the big game, making no mention of Diggs or his team.

The day before the championship, the Grammy winner appeared noticeably reserved when a reporter asked her on the Fanatics Super Bowl party red carpet if she had an “inspiring message” for the athlete, offering only a brief “good luck.”

Following the game, fans noticed that Cardi and Diggs had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

As rumors of a breakup continued to circulate, 50 Cent weighed in by poking fun at Diggs for seemingly losing both his relationship and a Super Bowl ring.

“Can you imagine waking up this morning and you done lost this b!tch and the Super Bowl,” the “In da Club” rapper, 50, wrote on Instagram Monday. “I would tell everybody get away from me, have a drink and go back to sleep. LOL.”

