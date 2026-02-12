Wale Announces “Everything Is A Lot. The Tour” With Smino

Wale, now 41, has given it his artistic all for the better part of two decades as arguably the leading Hip-Hop artist from the Washington Metropolitan region. After delivering his eight full-length project, everything is a lot., Wale is taking the show on the road in support of the album, starting this spring.

Wale released everything is a lot. last November, featuring more of the DMV spitter’s dense poetics, honest truths, and a mature bent that fans and critics alike have said sits among his best releases. While the talented rapper born Olubowale Victor Akintimehin has often bared his soul on releases, everything is a lot. delved into themes of fame, relationships, and paying homage to his Nigerian roots.

Joining Folarin on the road is the equally talented rapper-vocalist Smino, with the pair embarking on a 22-city trek that kicks off in San Franscio before ending in Minneapolis in the summer months. Smino, who released his fourth studio album, Maybe In Nirvana, in 2024, is reportedly preparing to drop a new project this spring as well.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, February 12, at 10 AM local time via a presale event. General sales will kick off on Friday, February 13. For early access, please visit https://www.everythingisthetour.com.

The tour dates are listed below.

Everything Is A Lot. The Tour Dates:

May 26 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

May 28 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

May 29 – Sacramento, CA – Channel 24

May 30 – Del Mar, CA – The Sound

June 1 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

June 3 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

June 6 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

June 7 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

June 8 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

June 11 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

June 14 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

June 15 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – FTL War Memorial Auditorium

June 18 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 19 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome by Rutter Mills

June 20 – Washington, DC – The Plaza Stage at Nationals Park

June 22 – New York, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

June 25 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues

June 26 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre

June 27 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

June 30 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

July 1 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed Fairgrounds

July 2 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

