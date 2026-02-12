Are Jeannie Mai and Anderson .Paak Hollywood’s Newest Couple?

Anderson .Paak and Jeannie Mai were seen spending time together, raising questions about a potential romantic relationship.

Both stars have experienced public breakups in recent years, adding to the curiosity around their outing.

Neither .Paak nor Mai have confirmed a romantic relationship, but fans are closely watching for any developments.

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / other

Fans are raising eyebrows and asking questions after Anderson .Paak and Jeannie Mai were spotted spending time together just days before Valentine’s Day.

✕

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The Grammy-winning musician reportedly hosted Mai at his West Hollywood spot, Andy’s, where the two appeared comfortable and close throughout the evening. According to reports, they sat side by side in a private booth, leaning in for conversation while .Paak kept an arm around the TV personality as they talked. The relaxed and intimate vibe quickly caught attention and sparked fresh rumors about their relationship status.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Magic 95.9 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

While neither star has addressed the speculation, the timing of their outing has people talking. Both Mai and .Paak have gone through highly publicized separations in recent years, making fans especially curious about whether this could be the beginning of something new.

.Paak filed for divorce from his wife of 13 years, Jae Lin, in 2024. The former couple shares two sons, and since the split, the singer has kept much of his personal life private. However, he has subtly referenced the emotional weight of the breakup in his music, including songs from his NxWorries project. He was briefly linked to other high-profile names after his divorce, but never confirmed any new relationships publicly.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Mai has also had a very public journey when it comes to love and heartbreak. She finalized her divorce from rapper Jeezy in 2024 after a difficult and widely discussed separation that included legal disputes and custody arrangements for their daughter, Monaco. The two ultimately reached a joint custody agreement and settlement. Since then, Mai has spoken openly about how deeply the experience affected her, once describing divorce as feeling like “experiencing death alive” during a podcast appearance. She has continued to share pieces of her healing process with fans through interviews and her online content.

Related Article: Trap Truth: Jeezy Says He Was A ‘Great Husband’ To Jeannie Mai Despite Admitted Marriage Missteps—‘No Regrets’

Related Article: Jeannie Mai Details Fallout From Jeezy Split, Says Daughter Monaco Mai Jenkins ‘Helped Her Heal’

Despite their personal challenges, both stars seem to be moving forward and focusing on new chapters in their lives. Their recent outing together has only added to the curiosity surrounding what those next chapters might look like.

For now, neither Mai nor .Paak has confirmed a romantic relationship. Still, their cozy night out has many fans wondering whether this was just a friendly meet-up or the start of something more. With Valentine’s Day in the air and both stars newly single, the internet is definitely watching closely.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Are Jeannie Mai and Anderson .Paak Hollywood’s Newest Couple? was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com