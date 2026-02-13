❤️ Valentine’s Day: The Do’s, Don’ts & Don’t-You-Even-Try-It List

Alright listen…

As somebody who talks for a living and observes people for sport, let me help you out real quick.

Valentine’s Day is coming.

And every year folks either nail it…

OR

End up apologizing by 9:30pm. 😂

So here’s your official survival guide.



✅ DO

Plan ahead.

Feb 14th is not a surprise holiday. It’s been on the calendar all year, my guy.

Be thoughtful.

It’s not about how much you spend. It’s about showing you actually know their favorite snack, song, or restaurant.

Put the phone down.

Nobody wants to compete with your group chat and memes during dinner. Be present.

Have fun.

Laugh. Be goofy. Relax. Cute beats complicated every time.



❌ DON’T

Don’t “wing it.”

That works for karaoke. Not relationships.

Don’t wait until the gas station for gifts.

If the teddy bear is sitting next to windshield wiper fluid… abort mission. 🚩😂

Don’t compare your night to social media.

Half those “perfect couples” argued in the car on the way there. Trust me.



Final Thoughts 🎙️

Valentine’s Day isn’t about being extra.

It’s about effort.

Show up.

Show love.

And please… don’t be that person panic-buying chocolate at 10pm.

We’re better than that.



Happy Valentine’s Day, y’all ❤️

Stretch



