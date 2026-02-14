Stefon Diggs Pleads Not Guilty

Last year New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs was accused of strangling his personal chef over a pay dispute.

Stefon pled not guilty at his arraignment. According to NBC Boston, New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs was in court Friday to be arraigned on strangulation and other criminal charges stemming from an alleged dispute with his former private chef last year.

Diggs was arraigned at 9 a.m. in a hearing that lasted just over a minute. He pleaded not guilty and was ordered to stay away from the victim, including third-party contact. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to return to court on April 1 at 9 a.m. for a pretrial hearing.

Diggs did not offer any comment or answer reporters’ questions as he entered the courthouse. His lawyer said afterward that Diggs is completely innocent, calling the allegations false and saying he would be shocked if the case went to trial.

“We are confident that after the facts and evidence are reviewed in this case he will be exonerated,” said Mitchell Schuster, Diggs’ attorney. “It’s a shame that this had to happen today. It’s frustrating for him to have to be here knowing what really happened. He’s a good person and we are looking forward to the prosecutors seeing all the facts and evidence that we have gathered.”