Cam Newton Says “Women’s Value Gets Lowered” Once They Have Kids, Social Media Jumps Him

Cam Newton’s BET+ show 106 & Sports has been canceled, but he’s got no shortage of platforms to unleash some hot takes.

His latest comments came during an appearance on Sarah Fontenot’s It’s Giving podcast, where he waxed poetic about, you guessed it, relationships.

Fontenot asks Newton, “Do you feel like women’s value gets lowered when they have multiple children by multiple men?”

And the former NFL quarterback immediately digs a deep hole for himself by agreeing with the statement.

“I just think that the reality of that answer is that women’s value gets lowered the more children that they have,” he began.

Newton is an expert in the area because he’s got nine children with three different women, and even had to have a similar talk with one of his children’s mothers, Kia Proctor. Proctor has four kids with Newton and another from a relationship before him.

He recounts, “I was having this conversation with one of the mothers of my children and she’s still fine. Like, I was telling her, ‘The guy that you’re dating or will date, if he ain’t willing to love on these five children that you have, he ain’t the guy for you.’’

Newton explains that men dating women with kids need to understand that it’s a package deal and neglecting the kids isn’t really realistic.

He continued, “Because when I came into your life, I was willing to accept you and whatever you had, and there are guys that’s out there that’s going to say, ‘Them ain’t my kids. I want you.’ Well, that ain’t how that works. But that’s not to say you can’t find nobody. I’m pretty sure she has somebody.”

His other kids include one with photographer LaReina Shaw, born in 2019, another daughter in 2024, and a son born in 2025.

Newton’s no stranger to controversial discussions of women. Just last week, he said he didn’t feel like he could be platonic friends with women, which even raised the eyebrows of now-former 106 & Sports co-host Ashley Nicole Moss. In years past, he was labeled sexist after saying that women should know how to cook and

See social media’s reaction to his latest comments on dating below.